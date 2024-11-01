Preparation work for CIIE nears completion: ministry
BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- Preparations are nearly complete for the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE), set for November 5-10 in Shanghai, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said at a press conference that exhibits from over 2,700 participating companies have entered the exhibition halls, while those from more than 700 companies are still in transit and will arrive by Nov. 2.
The spokesperson said foreign bank cards will be accepted for catering payments at the CIIE. The expo will feature a 5,000-square-meter catering zone and offer food delivery services to all booths.
The seventh CIIE has attracted participants from 152 countries, regions and international organizations, and achieved a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders set to attend.
Since its first edition in 2018, the expo has become an important showcase, spotlighting China's new development paradigm, a platform for high-standard opening up, and an opportunity for the whole world.
