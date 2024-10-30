Interview: Slovenian sports brand optimistic about Chinese market as skiing gains popularity

BEGUNJE, Slovenia, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- Elan, a renowned Slovenian sports brand, has expressed optimism about the Chinese market, citing its long-term partnership in China and the growing popularity of winter sports among the Chinese population.

"Our sports division has been active in the Chinese market for 20 years, thanks to a good distributor in China, who has been a long-standing partner," Leon Korosec, vice president of Elan, told Xinhua in an interview last Friday, ahead of his visit to China for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE).

Korosec said that Elan will participate in the Slovenian pavilion at the expo in Shanghai to showcase its products. With nearly 80 years of history, Elan is renowned for its ski equipment, used by many world-leading skiers. The company also manufactures bicycles, yachts, sailing boats, wind turbines, and airplanes.

Describing China as a key market, Korosec noted that Elan is collaborating with over 130 ski resorts and sports teams across the country and participates annually in the winter expo organized by China's General Administration of Sports.

Korosec expressed optimism about China's skiing market, fueled by the growing enthusiasm for winter sports among Chinese people and the country's vast natural landscapes with ideal winter temperatures, particularly in the northern regions.

Korosec highlighted the in-depth cooperation underway in winter sports between China and Slovenia -- a country where skiing has been a tradition for over 400 years. This collaboration includes training programs and hosting Chinese skiers and ski jumpers in Slovenia, he added.

Kranj, a city in northwestern Slovenia, has established a sister-city relationship with Zhangjiakou, co-host of the 2022 Winter Olympics in north China's Hebei Province, to collaborate on winter sports development, he said. Slovenian engineers also contributed to the design of the iconic National Ski Jumping Center in Zhangjiakou, he added.

Korosec shared his anticipation for the CIIE and mentioned plans to visit the world's largest indoor ski resort, recently opened in Shanghai.

The 7th CIIE, scheduled for Nov. 5-10 in Shanghai, has drawn participants from 152 countries, regions and international organizations. A record-breaking 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders are expected to attend the event.

Since its launch in 2018, the expo has become an important stage spotlighting China's new development model, a platform for high-level opening up, and a public good for the whole world.

