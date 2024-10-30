Norwegians optimistic about opportunities at CIIE

Xinhua) 08:34, October 30, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 10, 2023 shows a salmon farm in the fjord of Troms County in northern Norway. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang)

Norway will participate in the Country Exhibition for the first time, hosting a variety of activities aimed at engaging with Chinese consumers and stakeholders.

OSLO, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- As the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) approaches, Henning Kristoffersen, head of Innovation Norway in China, expressed optimism about growing opportunities for Norwegian businesses to deepen presence in Chinese market in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Highlighting last year's participation of Norwegian companies in the CIIE, Kristoffersen, also commercial counselor of the Norwegian Embassy in Beijing, said the event had provided a valuable platform for the businesses, particularly those in nutrition and health sectors, to showcase their products.

They have realized that the CIIE is "an excellent arena to highlight their innovations," he said.

This year, Norway will participate in the Country Exhibition for the first time, hosting a variety of activities aimed at engaging with Chinese consumers and stakeholders.

A truck loaded with exhibits for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is greeted with a water salute during an accession ceremony for exhibits at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

"This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Norway and China ... As ocean nations, maritime and marine sectors present substantial opportunities for both countries," Kristoffersen said, adding, "We also look forward to increased cooperation in research and development."

Kristoffersen expressed belief that China will offer significant opportunities for Norwegian businesses in its promotion of green transition and innovation-driven growth.

Sigmund Bjorgo, Norwegian Seafood Council's country director to China, emphasized the importance of the CIIE as a major meeting point for Norwegian seafood companies to connect with industry stakeholders and consumers.

"The CIIE has become an essential event for the Norwegian seafood industry. Being part of the Country Exhibition this year will elevate our profile and help us expand our presence in the Chinese market," Bjorgo told Xinhua.

A screen promoting the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is pictured at the entrance of National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Expressing confidence in the Chinese market, Bjorgo, who had previously served in the same position, said, "The growth of Norwegian seafood exports has been impressive, particularly for salmon, which has grown fivefold since 2018."

The 7th CIIE, scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, has attracted participants from 152 countries, regions and international organizations, and achieved a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders set to attend.

Since its first edition in 2018, this expo has become an important stage spotlighting China's new development paradigm, a platform for high-level opening up, and a public good for the whole world.

The previous six editions saw nearly 2,500 new products, technologies and services make their debuts, with combined intended turnover reaching over 420 billion U.S. dollars.

This photo shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)