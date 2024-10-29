In pics: promotion event for 7th CIIE on train D3205

Xinhua) 09:35, October 29, 2024

A passenger participates in a quiz game during a promotion event for the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) on the train D3205 on Oct. 28, 2024. The CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Photo by Xie Xin/Xinhua)

A train attendant introduces to passengers the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) during a promotion event for the CIIE on the train D3205 on Oct. 28, 2024. The CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Photo by Xie Xin/Xinhua)

Passengers and crew members pose for a group photo during a promotion event for the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) on the train D3205 on Oct. 28, 2024. The CIIE is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. (Photo by Xie Xin/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)