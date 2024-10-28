Danish enterprise eyes partnerships, green solutions at CIIE

A screen promoting the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is pictured at the entrance of National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the CIIE, in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This year marks Danfoss' fifth participation in the CIIE, and the company's leadership is optimistic about the opportunities the expo presents.

OSLO, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- As the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) approaches, Danfoss, a leading Danish energy efficiency solution company, is preparing to showcase its innovative products and announce new strategic partnerships aimed at contributing to China's green transition.

Kim Fausing, president and CEO of Danfoss, emphasized the importance of the CIIE in fostering collaboration and business growth.

"Through the new partnerships we are going to announce during CIIE, we hope to accelerate the implementation of our green solutions. Our message is clear: it's not only possible to curb emissions with existing decarbonization technology, but it is also profitable," Fausing told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Workers get the venue ready for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Highlighting that the CIIE serves as an important platform for multinationals to explore opportunities in China's rapidly growing green economy, he said that Danfoss is well-positioned to contribute to China's green agenda.

"The CIIE is an ideal platform for us to better understand the market and strengthen our ties with our Chinese partners," Fausing noted.

"Danfoss has established itself as a trusted partner in China's decarbonization journey," he said, adding that the company has a significant presence in China, and its solutions have been integrated into such areas as carbon-neutral initiatives.

This year, Danfoss will bring a broad range of solutions to the CIIE, covering sectors such as data centers, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverage industry. Fausing stressed that these solutions are designed to create unique value for China's green transition, providing efficiency and sustainability.

This photo shows a view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the upcoming 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

"Our participation at the CIIE has helped strengthen our reputation as a decarbonization partner and laid a solid foundation for continued growth in China. This year, we will showcase our expertise through practical solutions and highlight the success stories featured in the Danfoss Impact White Papers," Fausing said.

The 7th CIIE, scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, has attracted participants from 152 countries, regions and international organizations, and achieved a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders set to attend.

Since its first edition in 2018, this expo has become an important stage spotlighting China's new development paradigm, a platform for high-level opening up, and a public good for the whole world.

The previous six editions saw nearly 2,500 new products, technologies and services make their debuts, with combined intended turnover reaching over 420 billion U.S. dollars.

