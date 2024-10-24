Singaporean firms eye broader cooperation with China via import expo

Xinhua) 14:13, October 24, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of nearly 400 representatives from 44 Singaporean businesses will attend China's upcoming landmark import expo in a bid to seek stronger and high-quality partnerships in both traditional and new sectors.

Among the participating exhibitors for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), 70 percent are repeat exhibitors, according to the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the delegation's organizer. This will be the seventh year for the SBF's delegation to participate in the CIIE.

The 7th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, with participants from 152 countries, regions and international organizations.

CIIE remains a critical platform for Singapore's businesses in the Chinese market, said SBF CEO Kok Ping Soon.

With a total exhibition area of close to 912 square meters, the Singapore Pavilion, which spans across the Consumer Goods Hall, Food & Agricultural Products Hall and Trade in Services Hall, will see Singapore companies showcase a wider range of innovative, high-quality, and reliable products and services.

The Singapore-China Trade and Investment Forum will also be held on the sidelines of the 7th CIIE in Shanghai, according to the SBF.

China has been Singapore's largest trading partner for 11 consecutive years. Singapore is the second-largest source of foreign investment for China and the top destination for Chinese overseas investment.

According to the SBF National Business Survey 2023/2024, China is one of the top three countries that Singapore businesses have a presence in and is among the top three countries in Asia that Singapore businesses are looking to expand into.

"We are committed to supporting Singapore companies in furthering their businesses in China, while boosting innovation and ensuring sustained growth through stronger bilateral partnerships," Kok said.

