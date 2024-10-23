Import expo in Shanghai to promote high-level opening up: official

Xinhua) 15:21, October 23, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), scheduled to be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, will play its role as a platform to promote high-level opening up, an official said Wednesday.

The CIIE serves to showcase China's major opening-up measures and confidence, to share China's new development opportunities with other countries, and to help improve global economic governance rules and promote the building of an open world economy, Tang Wenhong, assistant minister of commerce, told a press conference.

This edition of the CIIE has attracted participants from 152 countries, regions and international organizations, and achieved a new record with 297 Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders set to attend, Tang said.

As an important part of the CIIE, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum will include a main forum and 19 sub-forums.

Since its first edition in 2018, this expo has become an important stage spotlighting China's new development paradigm, a platform for high-level opening up, and a public good for the whole world.

The previous six editions saw nearly 2,500 new products, technologies and services make their debuts, with combined intended turnover reaching over 420 billion U.S. dollars.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)