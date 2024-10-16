7th CIIE to offer platform for showcasing Tanzanian goods, services: official

Xinhua) 14:11, October 16, 2024

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- The seventh edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) will provide a platform for showcasing Tanzanian products and services to one of the largest consumer markets in the world, an official said on Monday.

Tanzania's Zanzibar Minister for Trade and Industrial Development Omar Said Shaaban revealed that 34 Tanzanian exhibitors will attend this year's CIIE, which will be held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, to display goods, including agricultural produce, textiles, minerals, handicrafts, and industrial goods.

"This is not just a journey across the continents, but a leap towards showcasing the vibrancy, richness, and diversity of Tanzania commerce on the international stage," said Shaaban at a send-off ceremony for the exhibitors at the Chinese embassy in the port city of Dar es Salaam.

He noted that the exhibits represented not just the diversity of Tanzania's resources but also the ingenuity and craftsmanship of its people.

"Through the 7th CIIE, we aim to raise global awareness of the 'Made in Tanzania' brand, which reflects the quality, sustainability, and uniqueness of our products," Shaaban said.

Speaking on behalf of the exhibitors, Elizabeth Kalambo, chief executive officer of sisal product manufacturer Sisalana (Tanzania) Company Limited, said attending the seventh CIIE will enable them to meet directly with customers and expand new client base in foreign markets.

Kalambo said that participation in the CIIE has large economic multiplier effects for both China and Tanzania.

Chen Mingjian, Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, said the CIIE created opportunities for companies and commodities worldwide to "buy globally, sell globally" and effectively promoted the growth of international trade volumes.

Chen said that over the past six years, over 180 countries, regions, and international organizations have participated in the CIIE.

"China is facilitating the participation of the least developed countries in the expo by providing preferential treatment in booth construction, exhibit transportation, and personnel reception," she said, noting that China is Tanzania's largest trading partner and source country of investment.

According to the Chinese ambassador, China-Tanzania bilateral trade volume reached 8.78 billion U.S. dollars in 2023, recording an increase of 8.9 percent year on year.

