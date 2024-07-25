Pre-expo supply and demand matchmaking meeting for 7th CIIE held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:20, July 25, 2024

This photo taken on July 24, 2024 shows a matchmaking meeting for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. A pre-expo supply and demand matchmaking meeting on food, agricultural products, medical devices, and healthcare products for the 7th CIIE was held here on Wednesday. The 7th CIIE is scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10, and preparations are progressing steadily. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor talks with visitors during a matchmaking meeting for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, July 24, 2024. A pre-expo supply and demand matchmaking meeting on food, agricultural products, medical devices, and healthcare products for the 7th CIIE was held here on Wednesday. The 7th CIIE is scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10, and preparations are progressing steadily. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor (3rd L) introduces his products during a matchmaking meeting for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, July 24, 2024. A pre-expo supply and demand matchmaking meeting on food, agricultural products, medical devices, and healthcare products for the 7th CIIE was held here on Wednesday. The 7th CIIE is scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10, and preparations are progressing steadily. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor (L) talks with visitors during a matchmaking meeting for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, July 24, 2024. A pre-expo supply and demand matchmaking meeting on food, agricultural products, medical devices, and healthcare products for the 7th CIIE was held here on Wednesday. The 7th CIIE is scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10, and preparations are progressing steadily. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on July 24, 2024 shows a matchmaking meeting for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. A pre-expo supply and demand matchmaking meeting on food, agricultural products, medical devices, and healthcare products for the 7th CIIE was held here on Wednesday. The 7th CIIE is scheduled to be held from Nov. 5 to 10, and preparations are progressing steadily. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

