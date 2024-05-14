Norwegian official stresses opportunities at China International Import Expo

Xinhua) 11:23, May 14, 2024

OSLO, May 13 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) offers an exceptional platform for businesses to showcase their latest products and technologies and to promote cooperation and exchange, a Norwegian official said Monday at the 7th CIIE Promotion Conference in Oslo.

Ole Henaes, regional director for Asia and the Middle East at Innovation Norway, also emphasized the organization's proactive role in encouraging Norwegian companies to participate in CIIE-related activities.

Established in 2017, the CIIE functions as a platform for companies worldwide to explore trade opportunities in China and foster economic co-prosperity. The 7th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai on Nov.5-10, 2024.

"Shanghai, one of China's key gateways to the global market, is a vital hub for business, trade and finance," Henaes told Xinhua, adding that companies interested can seek financial and logistical support from Innovation Norway, the Norwegian government's official trade representative abroad.

Elise Chen, managing director at the Norwegian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, said "the CIIE provides a unique platform for Norwegian businesses to demonstrate their products, services and innovations to the Chinese market."

highlighting the historical cooperation in trade, investment, and cultural and educational exchanges that have enriched the bilateral relationship, Chen encouraged Norwegian companies to leverage the platform to expand their business in the Chinese market.

Hou Yue, the chinese ambassador to Norway, underscored the success of previous CIIEs in introducing Norwegian companies to the Chinese market.

"Norway has been a familiar face at the CIIEs for the past six years, showcasing advanced technologies and high-quality products," she said.

Hou emphasized the strong bilateral trade relations, noting that ongoing collaboration across various industries has been fruitful, with bilateral trade reaching 14.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2023.

