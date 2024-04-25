CIIE promotion event held in Egyptian capital

CAIRO, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A promotion event for the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held here on Tuesday evening, attracting more than 150 Egyptian officials and business and trade representatives.

A delegation from the CIIE Bureau briefed the guests on the characteristics and achievements of the CIIE, describing the annual international gathering as a platform that provides opportunities for enterprises to explore the Chinese market and share the fruits of China's development.

Since its first session in 2018, the expo has successfully promoted various foreign products in the Chinese market through win-win partnerships, said Li Guoqing, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau.

Li added that as the guest of honor country at the first CIIE, Egypt has participated in the expo for six consecutive years, expressing a warm welcome for the participation of Egyptian enterprises at this year's CIIE to bring more high-quality and featured products to China and the world at large.

"It (the CIIE) represents a great opportunity for Egyptian companies to showcase and market their products globally," Chairman of the Egypt Expo and Convention Authority Sherif Al Mawardy told Xinhua.

Sherif Yehia, first vice chairman of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, said the CIIE does not only focus on large companies but also invites small and medium-sized enterprises, startups, and emerging businesses to participate and find a place for themselves in the vast Chinese market.

Highly commending the CIIE's success in the past years, Mohamed Youssef, executive director of the Egyptian Businessmen's Association, stressed that holding the exhibition will have a strong positive impact on the global economy that is still limping along.

During the event, Zhang Chaoyang, minister of the Chinese embassy in Egypt, said the CIIE provides opportunities for countries to promote their image and fully display their products, also facilitating the entry of various players into the Chinese market.

Zhang added that the CIIE aims to help countries around the world, including Egypt, to widely participate in and integrate into the global industrial chain, supply chain, and value chain, promoting common development and prosperity as well as the inclusive growth of the global economy.

The event was organized by the Chinese embassy in Egypt, the CIIE Bureau, and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), in cooperation with the Egypt-China Trade Center and with the support of a number of Egyptian bodies. The seventh CIIE is scheduled to be held in China's Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.

