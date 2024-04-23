CIIE promotion event held in Riyadh

Xinhua) 11:08, April 23, 2024

RIYADH, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A promotion event for the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held here on Monday afternoon, attracting representatives from over 30 Saudi institutions and companies.

The event highlighted the key aspects of the CIIE, including business exhibitions, the Hongqiao International Economic Forum, cultural exchanges, and the ongoing preparations.

Li Guoqing, deputy director of the bureau of the CIIE, said that the CIIE is symbiotically linked with China's high-level opening up, serving both as an excellent platform for foreign companies to explore China's vast market potential and as a vital stage for mutual benefits and win-win cooperation between Chinese and foreign businesses.

Li said he sincerely hopes that Saudi Arabia will bring more specialty products and quality services to China, and use the CIIE as a platform to explore new cooperation opportunities in the Chinese market.

Basam Hamadh, an executive member of the Saudi-China Business Council, said the CIIE is a beneficial platform for promoting economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

He said that since establishing diplomatic relations in 1990, Saudi Arabia and China have seen significant development in their political, economic, and cultural exchanges.

The alignment of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 with the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China has played a key role in advancing trade and investment ties between the two nations, he said, adding that the Saudi-China Business Council is committed to exploring investment opportunities and strengthening cooperation to achieve mutual benefits.

During the interactive session, Saudi business representatives expressed strong interest in participating in the seventh CIIE, and hoped that more Saudi enterprises would have the opportunity to showcase their high-quality products in China.

