Italian firms keen to attend China's import expo

Xinhua) 13:49, April 20, 2024

MILAN, Italy, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Representatives of the Italian business community said Friday that the 7th edition of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) will create opportunities for Italian enterprises to enter the Chinese market.

Co-organized by the CIIE Bureau and Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Italy (CCCIT), the presentation conference of the 7th edition of CIIE attracted more than 150 representatives of Italian enterprises and Chinese organizations.

Since its debut in 2018, the expo has been providing companies from all over the world with the opportunity to tap into the Chinese market, said Marco Bettin, general manager of Italy China Council Foundation, said at the event, referring to the 7th edition of the fair as an innovative one.

This year's fair can play a new role -- that of a platform for face-to-face exchanges between Chinese and Italian people and companies, said Bettin, adding that it will be a "great opportunity" for all Italian companies, especially small and medium-sized ones.

Fan Xianwei, secretary-general of CCCIT, told Xinhua that the fair will further promote the friendly relations between the two countries and facilitate economic and trade exchanges.

The CCCIT is responsible for inviting Italian companies to participate in the exhibition.

