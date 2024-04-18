Roundup: Zimbabwean businesses urged to explore opportunities at China's import expo

HARARE, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean businesses were called upon to leverage opportunities brought by the China International Import Expo (CIIE) during a promotion conference held here on Tuesday.

The CIIE is designed to open the Chinese market to other countries and regions. The Hongqiao International Economic Forum, also known as Hongqiao Forum, is a significant part of the CIIE.

Song Shangzhe, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau, invited Zimbabwean businesses to explore opportunities at the CIIE.

"CIIE symbolizes China's sincere desire to share its market with Zimbabwe and the world. In the past six years since its debut, CIIE has gathered quality African and Zimbabwean goods, boosting China-Africa, China-Zimbabwe economic and trade cooperation," he said.

Speaking at the same event, Yu Zirong, vice president of the Hongqiao Forum Research Center, said the forum helps developing countries enhance their participation and voice in global economic governance.

"The Hongqiao Forum is committed to promoting open, inclusive, equal and win-win economic globalization, paying special attention to global development issues and providing opportunities for all countries, especially the developing countries," he said.

In his address at the promotion conference, Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said the CIIE aims to share China's market opportunities with the whole world and deliver tangible benefits to all countries.

"This year we sincerely invite our Zimbabwean friends to participate again. I hope that Zimbabwe will fully leverage the CIIE platform to exhibit its premium and unique products and explore China's huge market opportunities," Zhou said.

Trade between China and Zimbabwe hit a record high of 3.12 billion U.S. dollars last year, reflecting a 29.9 percent increase from the previous year, the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has said.

The CIIE has become a beacon of global commerce and collaboration, said Rofina Chikava, the acting permanent secretary in the Zimbabwean Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

"I have no doubt that the event will go a long way in promoting bilateral trade between China and Zimbabwe," said Chikava.

In addition, Chikava said Zimbabwe can benefit from China's advanced manufacturing capabilities, technology and expertise in various sectors.

Allan Majuru, CEO of ZimTrade, Zimbabwe's trade development and promotion organization, said the growing middle-income group in China offers opportunities for Zimbabwe to export products into the Chinese market.

Last year, Zimbabwe exported citrus to China for the first time, which greatly boosted and expanded its agricultural exports to the Asian country.

Zimbabwe was the last stop of the CIIE promotion delegation in Southern Africa. Earlier, the expo promotion delegation visited South Africa and Namibia.

The conference was co-hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe and the CIIE Bureau, and supported by Zimbabwe's trade promotion agency and ZimTrade.

