Zimbabwean president meets visiting CPC delegation

Xinhua) 11:16, March 21, 2024

Zimbabwean President and President of the ruling ZANU-PF party, Emmerson Mnangagwa, meets with Jiang Xinzhi, vice chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and deputy head of the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, in Harare, Zimbabwe, March 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Baoping)

HARARE, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean President and President of the ruling ZANU-PF party, Emmerson Mnangagwa, met with Jiang Xinzhi, vice chairman of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference here on Tuesday.

Jiang, also deputy head of the Organization Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mnangagwa.

He said that under Xi's and Mnangagwa's strategic guidance, China-Zimbabwe relations have become a model of China-Africa and South-South cooperation.

Jiang said the CPC stands ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with ZANU-PF, deepen exchanges of experience in party and state governance and promote further in-depth development of the China-Zimbabwe comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Mnangagwa asked Jiang to convey his good wishes to Xi and thanked China for supporting Zimbabwe's national liberation and development.

He said Zimbabwe is willing to strengthen inter-party exchanges and practical cooperation in various fields with China to jointly elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

At the invitation of ZANU-PF, Jiang led a CPC delegation visiting Zimbabwe from Monday to Wednesday. During the visit, Jiang also held talks with ZANU-PF National Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri.

