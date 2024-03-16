Zimbabwean president vows to continue reforms to enhance public sector efficiency

Xinhua) 13:30, March 16, 2024

HARARE, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday vowed to continue implementing reforms to enhance public sector efficiency.

The government will continue to play a central role in deepening the implementation of the public sector reform agenda, said Mnangagwa on the occasion of the signing of performance contracts for the 2024 fiscal year by government ministers, heads of public entities, local authorities and other senior government officials.

"Government will, therefore, continue with the reform agenda until our public sector institutions, systems and processes have reached maximum efficiencies, which are commensurate with the service delivery demands and expectations of the people. These must always guarantee that no one and no place is left behind," said Mnangagwa.

He said despite a number of government ministers and other senior officials receiving awards for their commendable performance last year, overall performance across the public sector "is not to my expectation."

"This demands that we all roll up our sleeves and work harder to deliver a higher quality of life for our people and realize our optimal economic potential," he said.

Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka was pronounced the best-performing government minister for 2023 for the second year running, while Amon Murwira, minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, was adjudged the runner-up.

Since the introduction of performance contracts for senior public sector officials in 2021, there has been notable progress in the utilization and institutionalization of the instrument across the public sector, said the president.

"This will ensure that government ministries, departments and agencies are accordingly guided to meet the expectations and aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

