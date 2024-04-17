Feature: French companies geared up for CIIE 2024

April 17, 2024

PARIS, April 16 (Xinhua) -- French enterprises, which are to represent this year's "guest country of honor" at the annual China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on Nov. 5-10, are aiming to impress Chinese buyers.

"2024 is a very special year in French-Chinese relations," said Pascale Thierry, director of France Pavillons with Business France, the country's national agency for the internationalization of its economy.

"We are celebrating the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic relations and the Year of Tourism and Culture with an exceptional program in both countries. And the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris will welcome the whole world, in particular a very large Chinese delegation," the director told a CIIE promotional conference in Paris on Tuesday that attracted hundreds of participants.

"In this special year, France will enjoy guest of honor status at the CIIE, for the second time after 2019. This status will give special visibility to French-Chinese cooperation and further promote our companies, who are committed to giving their best," she added.

CIIE, established in 2017, serves as a platform for companies worldwide to explore trade opportunities in China and foster economic co-prosperity.

"The CIIE is undeniably a booster for trade relations between France and China. Our ambition this year is to present all French industries at our national pavilion, to offer Chinese consumers top-quality French products. All regional teams of Business France are now fully mobilized to welcome companies interested in the Chinese market," the director noted.

Business France says it has paid special attention on promoting exports of agri-food products as "the Chinese aspire to consume better, healthier, safer."

French dairy products, grains and meat exports to China have experienced exceptional growth over the past few years as both governments are working on making the supply chain "from French farms to Chinese dinner tables" a shining example of bilateral cooperation.

In 2023, some 140 French companies covering a wide range of businesses involving agricultural products, luxury goods and the service sector attended the sixth CIIE. Notably, French agri-food products were popular items at the trade fair.

For Maxence Bigard, president of INTERBEV, French interprofessional livestock and meat association, the Chinese market is full of potential but "takes time."

"We produce high-quality beef thanks to our certification and traceability system. We still need to communicate that quality to Chinese consumers," he told Xinhua.

Sun Chenghai, deputy director-general of the CIIE Bureau told the French companies present at the promotional event that preparations for the seventh edition of the fair are in full swing as the 200-day countdown approaches.

"In order to support French exhibitors to fully tap into the opportunities at the fair, we will organize tailor-made supporting activities," said Sun, who is also chairman of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

So far, more than 270,000 square meters of the business exhibition area has been pre-booked by exhibitors, including some 20,000 square meters by French companies, Sun noted.

"As one of the first countries to participate in China's reform and opening-up process, France has made positive contributions to and benefited from China's developments," he added.

"The past six years have witnessed the success of each edition of CIIE, together with a growing popularity of French products among Chinese consumers as well as expanding investments by French enterprises in China," he noted.

