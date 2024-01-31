Australian firms look forward to attending 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 13:53, January 31, 2024

SYDNEY, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from Australian firms are highly optimistic and look forward to the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held in Shanghai in November 2024.

"China International Import Expo is one of the most important dates on the global trade calendar, and I am really looking forward to attending the seventh CIIE," said James Hudson from an Australian genomic life science company.

At a promotion event for the seventh CIIE held in Sydney on Tuesday, Hudson, Corporate Affairs Director of EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd., told Xinhua that "for businesses like EZZ, it's an incredibly important event where we can connect with new buyers, educate consumers about our products, build high-level relationship."

Nearly 200 representatives from government organizations and business associations of both China and Australia, as well as local enterprises participated in the promotion event for the seventh CIIE.

The participants said that the CIIE is an important window for promoting China-Australia trade and business relations and joining the CIIE will help local companies to better grasp opportunities in China.

Ning Feng, President of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), said at the event that the preparation work for the seventh CIIE is speeding up with a contracted exhibition area exceeding 180,000 square meters.

"We are willing to help more Australian companies to enter China's market and make more achievements," he said.

