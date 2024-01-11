Over 300 enterprises signed up for 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:35, January 11, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 2, 2023 shows the exterior view of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue for the upcoming sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

SHANGHAI, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Registration for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) has begun, with over 300 enterprises signed up to participate so far and a total exhibition area of over 130,000 square meters booked.

At the signing ceremony of the 7th CIIE business exhibition on Tuesday, 23 enterprises such as PepsiCo, Tesla and Bayer signed up to attend this year's event, with a contracted exhibition area of more than 12,000 square meters.

In 2023, PepsiCo participated in the CIIE for the first time. "Through the CIIE, we have deeply felt China's confidence and determination to firmly promote high-level opening-up and share development opportunities with the world," said Daniel Shih, vice president of corporate affairs, APAC and Greater China at PepsiCo.

The 7th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai this November. The 6th CIIE saw a total of 78.41 billion U.S. dollars' worth of tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services, setting a record high.

