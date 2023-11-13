ABB: CIIE increases brand awareness, brings business opportunities

November 13, 2023

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) has increased brand awareness and brought business opportunities to ABB, a global technology giant in electrification and automation, said Lars Eckerlein, general manager of ABB (China) Ltd., in an interview with People's Daily at the sixth CIIE.

Eckerlein noted that the CIIE has become an excellent platform for ABB to interact with and strengthen ties with customers and partners. He added that ABB plans to debut more new products at the expo, as it aids in quickly commercializing ABB's innovative technologies.

Lars Eckerlein, general manager of ABB (China) Limited, gives an interview to People's Daily at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

According to Eckerlein, ABB provided the electric propulsion system for the "Adora Magic City," China's first domestically built large cruise ship, delivered in Shanghai on Nov. 4.

Eckerlein explained that during the first CIIE in 2018, ABB signed a cooperation agreement with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation. Under this agreement, ABB supplied a complete electric propulsion system for the cruise ship built by SWS.

Photo shows visitors watching exhibits at the exhibition booth of ABB at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

Based on deep insights into the increasingly high requirements and growing demand for gas leak detection in China in recent years, ABB debuted its solution for gas pipeline examination and evaluation globally at the second CIIE. It launched an upgraded version of the solution at the third edition of the expo, gaining wide recognition in the Chinese market.

So far, the solution has been adopted by multiple large gas enterprises and implemented in over 30 cities in China, covering more than 100,000 kilometers of gas pipelines. The total length of pipelines examined by ABB's services is growing at a rate of over 10,000 kilometers per month.

This year, the solution was once again featured at the sixth CIIE as a vivid demonstration of the "commodity transformed from exhibit" concept.

In response to China's effort to promote green and low-carbon transformation, ABB has launched a space-air-ground integrated solution for monitoring greenhouse gases. This solution can accurately quantify contributions from various greenhouse gas sources, such as cities, industrial infrastructure, and agriculture, making carbon sources and sinks measurable, reportable, and verifiable.

Photo shows a collaborative robot exhibited at ABB's booth at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in east China's Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Wang Chu)

ABB has witnessed, participated in, and benefited from the enormous development of the Chinese market over the past few decades, said Eckerlein.

"We feel privileged to have been involved in many major infrastructure projects across China. China has become our second-largest global market as well as an important center for research, development, and manufacturing," he noted.

As China transforms toward high-quality, innovation-driven, and green development, ABB is ready to continue contributing to the country's relevant endeavors, Eckerlein added.

