We Are China

Various products showcased at 6th CIIE

Xinhua) 10:36, November 11, 2023

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a booth of Siemens at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor (L) checks a landscape carpet at a booth of Iranian handmade carpets at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor (R) from Yemen introduces handicrafts to visitors at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a booth of GE HealthCare at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A staff member (1st, L) introduces kitchen appliances from Germany to visitors at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a booth of Medtronic at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Peruvian craftsman Oswaldo Mamani promotes alpaca toys at a booth of Warmpaca at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A visitor walks past a booth of kitchen appliances at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors look at a crystal ceiling lamp from the Czech Republic at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor tries a FX Cruiser SVHO of Yamaha at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An electric truck of Chevrolet is exhibited at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Visitors look at a surgical robot at the booth of IntuitiveFosun at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A hybird sports car of Chevrolet is exhibited at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A decoration set with jewels is displayed at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor experiences singing bowl, a kind of tool for sound therapy, at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows furniture from Singapore at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows a red wine fountain at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

A visitor smells a Belgian candle at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

An eco caravan model of Ampaire is exhibited at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

A Yukon Denali SUV of GMC is exhibited at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

A model shows bedding products from Sweden company Hastens at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor plays the piano at the booth of Steinway&Sons at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

A visitor views Belgian candles at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A visitor looks at handbags at the booth of Coach at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

A visitor takes pictures of a table lamp displayed at the booth of Jewelry company EJI during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

A visitor tries on diamond earrings at the booth of Jewelry company EJI during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

Visitors take photos of jewelry displayed at the booth of Bulgari at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

People visit the booth of Christie's at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)