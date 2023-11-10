Food from all over world showcased at 6th CIIE
(People's Daily Online) 16:19, November 10, 2023
Photo shows yellow pitaya from Ecuador in the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)
Delicious food from over 100 countries and regions are on showcase at the food and agricultural products exhibition area of the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.
