China's import expo sees record high tentative deals

Xinhua) 15:44, November 10, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) saw a total of 78.41 billion U.S. dollars worth of tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services, setting a record high.

The figure represented an increase of 6.7 percent from that of last year.

