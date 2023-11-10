Home>>
China's import expo sees record high tentative deals
(Xinhua) 15:44, November 10, 2023
SHANGHAI, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) saw a total of 78.41 billion U.S. dollars worth of tentative deals reached for one-year purchases of goods and services, setting a record high.
The figure represented an increase of 6.7 percent from that of last year.
