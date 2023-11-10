Interview: China one of the most significant markets, says Japan's Hitachi senior executive

Xinhua) 14:16, November 10, 2023

TOKYO, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China, one of the most significant markets, is unleashing tremendous potential through its robust opening-up initiatives, which provide crucial support for the development of Japanese companies in China, said Atsuhiro Aketa, vice president and executive officer of Japan's Hitachi Ltd.

As a consistent participant in the China International Import Expo (CIIE), Hitachi values this vital platform, Aketa, also Hitachi's chief executive for China, told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview.

As the world's first import-themed national-level expo, the CIIE aims to promote high-level opening-up and share opportunities generated by China's vast market of 1.4 billion people with the rest of the world.

The sixth edition of the CIIE held in China's Shanghai this year saw the presence of about 350 Japanese firms, the biggest group of foreign businesses accounting for more than 10 percent of the total participating companies.

Aketa believes that China's substantial efforts towards high-level opening-up, including hosting the import-themed national-level expo, share new opportunities generated by the country's development with the rest of the world.

"The practical and effective policies of the Chinese government significantly facilitate the advancement and expansion of businesses for Japanese firms operating in China," he stated.

In Aketa's view, China is always taking further steps in opening-up, citing the significant removal of all restrictions on foreign investment access in the manufacturing sector, which was announced at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation held in Beijing.

"It was a crucial signal indicating China's ongoing development in manufacturing, escalating high-level opening-up, and vigorous growth of the real economy," said Aketa.

"I strongly sense how China values foreign investment and its heightened attitude towards opening-up, which both create a positive and favorable environment for the further advancement of Japanese businesses in China," he added.

"China is one of Hitachi's most crucial markets," Aketa told Xinhua, noting that Hitachi's current business in China encompasses various sectors, including energy, industry, healthcare, smart cities, and IT, generating an annual revenue of approximately 9.6 billion U.S. dollars, constituting 12 percent of its global sales.

Following its debut participation in 2018, Hitachi, alongside its various companies in China, took part as a sixth-time exhibitor in this year's CIIE.

According to Aketa, Hitachi has set up two major exhibition areas at the expo, with the themes of guarding planetary boundaries on earth and realizing the future of well-being, displaying multiple products and solutions providing value in environmental, industrial, healthcare, and smart city sectors.

Aketa was impressed by the huge number of visitors and the vibrant atmosphere at this year's CIIE, which attracted over 3,400 exhibitors and 394,000 professional visitors from 154 countries, regions and international organizations, representing a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

According to Aketa, Hitachi will continue collaborating with its clients and partners in China's market across the green environmental and healthcare sectors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)