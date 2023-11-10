Over 5,700 volunteers provide assistance at 6th CIIE

Xinhua) 13:14, November 10, 2023

Wu Yang (R), a volunteer from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, accompanies guests at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. More than 5,700 volunteers are involved in the 6th China International Import Expo scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Volunteers from Shanghai Sanda University serve beverages at the CIIE media center's restaurant in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. More than 5,700 volunteers are involved in the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Yang Yuchen, a volunteer from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, shows collected badges at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. More than 5,700 volunteers are involved in the 6th China International Import Expo scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Volunteers show the way for visitors at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the main venue for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. More than 5,700 volunteers are involved in the 6th China International Import Expo scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Zhang Xuan (L), a volunteer from Shanghai International Studies University, shows the way for a visitor at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. More than 5,700 volunteers are involved in the 6th China International Import Expo scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Zheng Zifeng (L), a volunteer from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, gives a guide for a trade group at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. More than 5,700 volunteers are involved in the 6th China International Import Expo scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Cui Weihua (2nd R), a volunteer from Donghua University, attends a birthday party at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. More than 5,700 volunteers are involved in the 6th China International Import Expo scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Volunteers from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology shoot a video at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. More than 5,700 volunteers are involved in the 6th China International Import Expo scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Pan Yifan, a volunteer from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, gives a guide for a visiting group at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. More than 5,700 volunteers are involved in the 6th China International Import Expo scheduled from Nov. 5 to 10 in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

