Various global honey products make appearances at 6th CIIE
Visitors taste honey from Benin at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. Various global honey products made their appearances at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
This photo shows honey products from Sierra Leone at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. Various global honey products made their appearances at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
This photo shows a honey product from Guyana at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. Various global honey products made their appearances at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
Visitors learn about Albanian honey products at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. Various global honey products made their appearances at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
A visitor learns about Greek honey products at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. Various global honey products made their appearances at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
This photo shows honey products from Serbia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. Various global honey products made their appearances at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
This photo shows a honey product from Nicaragua at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. Various global honey products made their appearances at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
Visitors learn about honey products from the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. Various global honey products made their appearances at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
An exhibitor presents a honey product from Uganda at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. Various global honey products made their appearances at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)
An exhibitor displays honey products from Kyrgyzstan at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. Various global honey products made their appearances at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Photos
