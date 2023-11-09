6 years on: CIIE continues to bring opportunities for foreign businesses

The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened in Shanghai on November 5, 2023, welcoming participants from around the world. The expo is scheduled to run from Nov. 5 to 10, with 72 nations and international organizations participating. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

In 2018, China made a resounding global declaration with the inauguration of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, the world's first national-level import expo. Six years on, the CIIE continues to expand its global influence, becoming a catalyst for win-win cooperation worldwide and offering international public goods and services that benefit the world.

The CIIE has evolved into a global showcase of China's commitment to high-standard opening-up and sharing the dividends of its development with the world. The ongoing 6th CIIE has attracted over 3,400 global exhibitors, with many first-time participants exploring a wealth of opportunities.

Andrew Gatera, an exhibitor from Rwanda, introduces his coffee collection to visitors in the food and agriculture exhibition area at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2023 (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

Andrew Gatera, an exhibitor from Rwanda, recently experienced the remarkable opportunities offered by the CIIE. In just two days, he managed to sell nearly all of his products and establish connections with several large buyers.

“Many people are interested in my product,” he said. “I never imagined that the CIIE could bring so many opportunities.”

Gatera's journey at the CIIE was driven by the event's impressive scale and size. Having attended the CIIE as a visitor the previous year, he recognized its potential and realized that it was the perfect platform for his business.

“My goal is to reach a wider audience and establish strong partnerships, and the role of the CIIE in helping me achieve this goal has been invaluable,” he said. “It's an incredible platform for connecting with potential buyers and expanding the reach of my business."

Miller Sherman, a wine exhibitor from Serbia, presents his wine collection to visitors in the food and agriculture exhibition area at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

Not far from Gatera's booth, another first-time exhibitor, Miller Sherman from Serbia, is enthusiastically engaging with potential partners and visitors. He is eager to make the most of this unique opportunity at the CIIE to seek cooperation and establish fruitful connections in China.

"I believe that China is a large market for our products, and we have numerous potential customers here," he said. "The CIIE presents a wealth of new opportunities for cooperation with importers in China."

Sherman's optimism and proactive approach reflect the spirit of the CIIE, where businesses from around the world converge to explore the immense potential of the Chinese market.

However, Sherman's experience goes beyond engagement and optimism. He has already achieved tangible success at the CIIE by signing several contracts for exports. For him, the CIIE is not merely a platform for new cooperation, but also an invaluable opportunity to gain insights and knowledge about the global market landscape.

"It has impacted our way of seeing the market, not only the Chinese market but also the global market. The CIIE has introduced us to companies from around the world that are in the same business as we are," he said.

Tharanga Abeysekara, a tea exhibitor from Sri Lanka, prepares and serves tea to visitors in the Sri Lanka pavilion at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 8, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

Tharanga Abeysekara, a Sri Lankan tea exhibitor, echoes Miller Sherman's perspective. "This is a truly high-level exhibition where you can meet the world," he said. "We get to engage with people from different nationalities and cultures here. It serves as a platform to showcase your product to the world."

Abeysekara aims to expand his business in China, as he is optimistic about the Chinese market. “China's vast consumer base is a treasure trove for us,” he said, noting that China’s economic resilience, even during challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic, underscores the stability of this market.

“We plan to shift around 12 to 15 million kilos of black tea to China, as we see significant potential in the Chinese milk tea industry,” he said.

He also acknowledged China's pivotal role in fostering global cooperation and exchanges, particularly through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative.

"As someone from a participating country in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), we have directly reaped tangible benefits from this expansive initiative initiated by the Chinese government," he said. He also highlighted the pivotal role of the CIIE in the BRI, emphasizing that it is the most prominent platform for foreign companies to enter the Chinese market.

Photo taken on Nov. 8 shows a bustling crowd of visitors filling the South African Pavilion at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

Six years on, the CIIE continues to serve as a beacon of opportunity and hope for entrepreneurs, whether they represent large corporations or small businesses. As the CIIE thrives, it not only underscores the vast opportunities presented by the Chinese market to foreign businesses, but also actively empowers them to become integral contributors to the ever-evolving success story of this vibrant and dynamic economy.

The CIIE remains a testament to China's unwavering commitment to global trade and economic cooperation, solidifying its position as a global leader in facilitating international partnerships and opening new horizons for businesses worldwide.

Photo taken on Nov. 8 shows a hybrid sports car exhibited at the automobile exhibition area at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

An exhibitor from Mali showcases her handmade products at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

Attendees explore a range of kitchen appliances in consumer goods exhibition area at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)

