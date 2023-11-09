6th CIIE builds platform for global business to gain opportunities in Chinese market

Xinhua) 17:01, November 09, 2023

Visitors queue up at the PepsiCo booth at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo shows a driverless new energy vehicle of Westwell Technology Co., Ltd at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Visitors learn about agricultural products of Yihai Kerry at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

This photo shows the booth of Kazakhstan at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)

People visit the Kao booth at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

This photo shows Chinese herbs at the Amway booth at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Visitors look at an exhibit at the Siemens Energy booth at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit the LEGO booth at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

A staff worker shows a pineapple from Benin at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

This photo shows the Apex Quantix Platform of GE HealthCare at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

Visitors queue to taste Spanish Iberian ham at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

An exhibitor (R) presents alpaca quilt at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

This photo shows the Pfizer booth at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

A staff worker demonstrates the operation of the domestic da Vinci Surgical System at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has attracted over 3,400 exhibitors globally, showcases China's new development paradigm and builds a broad platform for global business to gain more opportunities in the world's most promising market. (Xinhua/Jin Haoyuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)