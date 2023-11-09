6th CIIE provides stage for exhibitors to showcase different cultures

People visit the booth of the Bahamas at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023. Besides business opportunities, the ongoing expo in Shanghai also provides a stage for exhibitors from different countries and regions to showcase their unique culture to the world. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A Bahraini artist writes a visitor's name in Arabic at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023.

A Zimbabwean exhibitor arranges exhibits at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023.

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows a handicraft toy from Peru at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai.

An Italian artist carves a shell at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 8, 2023.

This photo taken on Nov. 8, 2023 shows the booth of an Iranian exhibitor at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai.

Visitors take photos as a Honduran artist performs at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023.

