Haleon broadens network, enlarges health ecosystem through CIIE

"The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a significant initiative that showcases China's high-level opening-up to the world. It serves as one of the most important platforms for multinational companies to exhibit and exchange in China," said Gu Haiying, general manager for the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong operations of Haleon, a British consumer health company.

Participating in the CIIE for the sixth consecutive year, Haleon has reaped substantial benefits, broadening its CIIE ecosystem from a local to a global scale, according to Gu.

Photo shows Gu Haiying, general manager for the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong operations of Haleon. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Last year, Haleon made its debut at the CIIE following its spin-off and independent listing. The company successfully transformed several new products featured at the event into popular commodities.

Haleon has been actively broadening its network at the CIIE, fostering deeper exchanges within and across industries. By sharing high-quality resources and collaborating with others, the company aims to contribute to the high-quality advancement of China's health industry.

Gu mentioned that at the sixth CIIE, Haleon reached agreements with Cowell Health and JD Health International Inc. to jointly promote the "Painless China" and "Bone Movement China" initiatives.

By leveraging their expertise and capabilities, they aim to provide consumers with more channels to access high-quality health information, products, and services. This contributes to a healthier lifestyle and supports the development of a robust health ecosystem.

Photo shows the booth of Haleon at the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Haleon is presenting over 40 flagship products at the sixth CIIE, spanning five key categories: nutritional health, oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, and skin health.

