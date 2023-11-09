Import expo helps Kazakh camel milk brand thrive in China

Xinhua) 14:52, November 09, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- At the ongoing 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE), Zhazira Ozatkyzy from Kazakhstan is busy introducing a full-fat camel milk powder, a household product name in Kazakhstan, to the visitors.

The Golden Camel Group LTD, where Zhazira Ozatkyzy works as the general manager, has participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years. Over the period, the company has gained a wider Chinese market through the growing expo.

Ozatkyzy admitted there were concerns about the exhibition's influence in 2018 when the CIIE was first held. However, with each edition, the expo has grown in size and attracted more exhibitors from around the world, demonstrating China's commitment to further opening up. Her company has seen the significant potential for their products in the Chinese market, she said.

The Golden Camel is a large multinational processing and production enterprise specializing in camel and mare milk, and participation in the CIIE has allowed the company to expand its products into the Chinese market and seize more opportunities, according to Ozatkyzy.

Their products are now available in many parts of China and selling well, according to her.

The Golden Camel has established a 30,000-square-meter production base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with a daily production capacity of 3 tonnes of camel milk powder.

"We are also actively promoting our brand on Chinese social media," said Ozatkyzy.

As one of the guest countries at this year's CIIE, Kazakhstan showcased its overall national profile at its country pavilion and highlighted its potential for development in export, investment, tourism, and logistics.

China is Kazakhstan's largest trading partner, and bilateral cooperation has achieved fruitful results, said Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov at the opening ceremony, adding that more than 30 Kazakh enterprises are taking part in the 6th CIIE.

Ozatkyzy believed that participating in the CIIE is an effective way to promote products in the Chinese market. Through the shared platform created by the expo, companies from both countries can efficiently collaborate.

"The Chinese market is very appealing, and we maintain a positive view of the CIIE platform. We anticipate presenting a more diverse range of products at the expo and receiving more, larger orders," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)