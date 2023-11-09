Exhibitions showcase charm of China's intangible cultural heritage at CIIE

A staff member introduces Lord Rabbit, known as Tu’er Ye in Chinese, a local handicraft symbolizing happiness and good luck, and a popular clay toy for children during traditional festivals, especially the Mid-Autumn Festival at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

The exhibitions of China's intangible cultural heritage at the 6th CIIE showcased the charm of Chinese culture to the world.

The Guilin circular bamboo fans, an intangible cultural heritage of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region are on show at the China Pavilion at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

A white porcelain artwork is on show at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

A visitor takes photos of Mianzhu wood engraving New Year paintings, or nianhua in Chinese, a representative project of national intangible cultural heritage at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

A visit selects a Ru porcelain at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

A visitor views Jingdezhen porcelain artworks at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

An artist works on a redwood inlay silver lacquer ware at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

