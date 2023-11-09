Chinese elements shine at 6th CIIE

Ecns.cn) 09:11, November 09, 2023

A Lego brick model marking the Year of the Dragon is displayed at the China Pavilion at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejian)

International brands have launched limited-edition products to embrace the massive Chinese market at the 6th CIIE.

A watch featuring Chinese zodiac- the Year of the Dragon is displayed at the China Pavilion at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejian)

A Lego brick model featuring Sun Wukong or Monkey King is displayed at the China Pavilion at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejian)

An IKEA collection featuring Chinese zodiac- the Year of the Dragon is displayed at the China Pavilion at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Kejian)

