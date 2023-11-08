Sierra Leonean exhibitors see CIIE as opportunity to tap into Chinese market

FREETOWN, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE) not only serves as a platform for traders from different countries to exhibit their products but also offers abundant opportunities for them to tap into the vast Chinese market, Sierra Leonean exhibitors have said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Alhaji Abu Bakarr Kamara, a palm oil producer in Sierra Leone, said that since his participation in the CIIE years ago, he has experienced enhanced trade opportunities with Chinese business partners.

Kamara said the past experiences have bolstered his confidence, adding that "I have realized an increase in trade volume, and it has helped me learn a lot about doing international business with China."

"I am sure that by participating in the expo, our companies can engage with more and more Chinese consumers, understand their preferences, and explore avenues for market expansion," he added.

Sierra Leonean enterprises' active participation in this year's expo reflects their confidence in this international platform.

Isatu Bangura, CEO of Rosel Beauty, a local producer of shea butter and black soap, said that China has been the world's fastest-growing major economy for years and its economy will continue to expand.

"I am firmly convinced that by leveraging the opportunities provided by the CIIE, our businesses can expand their global presence, foster partnerships, and explore new business horizons," she told Xinhua.

Bangura applauded China's efforts to advance a high-standard opening-up, adding that the policy spanning decades has a significant effect on China's economic structure and international engagement.

Acknowledging Sierra Leone as one of the beneficiaries of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, she said the initiative has contributed greatly to global economic growth by strengthening connectivity and promoting economic cooperation.

An increasing number of local businesses will continue to leverage Chinese platforms to enter the Chinese market and expand their global presence, she said.

