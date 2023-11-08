In pics: A close look at booths from various countries at 6th CIIE
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows a booth of Venezuela at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a booth of Honduras at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
A visitor looks at jewelries at a booth of Malaysia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
An exhibitor introduces products at a booth of Nigeria at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
Visitors talk with an exhibitor at a booth of Poland at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
A necklace is displayed at a booth of Pakistan at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
An exhibitor introduces Maltese wine at a booth of Malta at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
An exhibitor displays a lamp at a booth of Pakistan at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
Visitors taste beer at a booth of Russia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)
An exhibitor displays rum at a booth of Venezuela at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
An exhibitor displays cigar-making technique at a booth of Cuba at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
An exhibitor displays rice product at a booth of Thailand at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
An exhibitor arranges exhibits at a booth of Mali at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
Visitors learn about products from Russia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
An exhibitor from Pakistan introduces necklaces to a visitor at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Visitors select crystal products from the Czech Republic at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
Visitors learn about Armenian wine at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a crystal ware from the Czech Republic at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
This photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows crystal products from the Czech Republic at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
An exhibitor displays nuts from Benin at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
Visitors talk to exhibitors at a booth of Iran at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2023 shows a booth of Nicaragua at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)
Visitors taste wine from Georgia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
A boy from Solomon Islands greets visitors at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)
Visitors learn about products from Thailand at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
