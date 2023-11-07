Fijian deputy PM praises CIIE for boosting investment, showcasing global offerings

The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is a great opportunity to unleash investment potential and showcase global offerings, Manoa Kamikamica, deputy prime minister of the Republic of Fiji, told People's Daily Online in an exclusive interview on Monday.

"I have to say it's a very impressive event. It's actually a global event," he said, adding that in the coming years, Fiji aims to bring a larger delegation of exhibitors here to not only showcase Fiji but also to highlight the diversity of the South Pacific countries.

Highlighting that numerous Fijian enterprises have been exhibitors at the CIIE over the past five years, Kamikamica stressed that the CIIE has brought great benefits to Fiji by increasing awareness of the country.

The CIIE presents an exciting prospect for Fiji's future, as it contributes to the growth of the local economy in the country, he mentioned. "Whatever we sell here is produced back at home. So, more employment and more jobs for the people of Fiji."

"China is basically one of the leading global economies in the world now. It's certainly a leader in terms of economy and technology. I can see that Fiji, certainly in the Pacific, can benefit a lot more from closer ties with China," he said.

Kamikamica also acknowledged that Fiji has not fully capitalized on the opportunities available in China. Given its immense size, China presents unlimited potential for a country like Fiji. He believes that more excellent Fijian products can find success in the Chinese market.

He also indicated that Fiji is striving to attract Chinese investments in agriculture, fishing, and fisheries. "Fiji is beautiful, as are the crabs, lobsters, etc.," he added.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which Kamikamica said will enhance cooperation and create more opportunities between the two countries. "What we are planning to do is to try and scale up the level of cooperation and opportunity through the BRI," he said.

