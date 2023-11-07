Glimpse of Country Exhibition zone of 6th CIIE

Xinhua) 15:15, November 07, 2023

Igbinoba Daniel from Nigeria poses for a photo with his exhibits in the Country Exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Gantulga Ariunzaya (L) from Mongolia helps a visitor to try on yak wool hat in the Country Exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

Karen Johanna Pineda Garcia from Honduras shows a bottle of wine in the Country Exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Pornphan Payochon from Thailand stands at the booth of Thailand in the Country Exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Gantulga Ariunzaya from Mongolia poses for a photo at the booth of Mongolia in the Country Exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

Visitors experience Thai-style massage at the booth of Thailand in the Country Exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Evidence Chakawa from Zimbabwe introduces woodcarving works in the Country Exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Evidence Chakawa from Zimbabwe stands with the woodcarving works she brought in the Country Exhibition zone of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

