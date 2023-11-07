Home>>
CIIE participant hails Xi's vision for open cooperation
By Lou Qingqing and Yu Qiuyu (People's Daily App) 14:32, November 07, 2023
Zafer Unluer, senior vice president of Organon and president of Organon China, praised Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision for open cooperation. Speaking after the opening ceremony of the sixth CIIE, Unluer highlighted how the CIIE benefits international corporations and creates optimism and hope toward the Chinese economy.
