Home>>
First batch of 65 enterprises to participate in 7th CIIE
(Xinhua) 13:26, November 07, 2023
The signing ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on Nov. 6, 2023. The first batch of 65 enterprises have signed contracts in Shanghai on Monday to participate in the 7th CIIE in 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
The signing ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on Nov. 6, 2023. The first batch of 65 enterprises have signed contracts in Shanghai on Monday to participate in the 7th CIIE in 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Success stories mirror shared opportunities at China's import expo
- Highlights of world comments on 6th CIIE
- Everyday to Exclusive - Discover it All at CIIE: New consumption trends bring a better life
- CIIE to bring new development, opportunities, exchanges
- Guest countries of honor attract visitors at 6th CIIE
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.