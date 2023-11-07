First batch of 65 enterprises to participate in 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 13:26, November 07, 2023

The signing ceremony of the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on Nov. 6, 2023. The first batch of 65 enterprises have signed contracts in Shanghai on Monday to participate in the 7th CIIE in 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

