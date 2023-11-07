Guest countries of honor attract visitors at 6th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:40, November 07, 2023

Performers dance at the booth of Serbia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

Performers from the booth of Honduras stage a show at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor talks with a visitor at the booth of Kazakhstan at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)

Performers from the booth of Honduras stage a show at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

People visit the booth of Kazakhstan at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

People visit the booth of Vietnam at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

Visitors learn about cigars at the booth of Honduras at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A staff member makes Serbian food at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

People visit the booth of Serbia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A visitor takes photos of Serbian bread displayed at the booth of Serbia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

People visit the booth of Serbia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

People pose for photos at the booth of South Africa at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Visitors learn about coffee beans at the booth of Honduras at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Visitors learn about coffee beans at the booth of Honduras at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Performers are seen at the booth of Serbia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit the booth of Vietnam at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor displays a product at the booth of South Africa at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

An exhibitor displays a product at the booth of South Africa at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)

Performers play musical instruments at the booth of Kazakhstan at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Performers sing at the booth of Serbia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit the booth of Serbia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor (R) talks with staff members at the booth of Kazakhstan at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit the booth of Honduras at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

The booth of Vietnam is seen at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

The booth of Kazakhstan is seen at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A visitor takes photos of Serbian bread displayed at the booth of Serbia at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

People visit the booth of South Africa at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

People visit the booth of Kazakhstan at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Visitors learn about wine at the booth of Honduras at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo is held here from Nov. 5 to 10, with Honduras, Serbia, Vietnam, South Africa and Kazakhstan as its five guest countries of honor. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)