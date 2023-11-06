Cutting-edge technologies, new products debut at 6th CIIE

Xinhua) 16:04, November 06, 2023

A visitor tries Johnson's treadmill at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Visitors look at Unity's automotive solutions at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows Lego's thematic installations at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

An exhibitor introduces P&G's Versafill product at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Visitors look at the products of Czech Eleonora crystals at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

An exhibitor introduces a HCK small bar fridge at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows L'Oreal's handheld intelligent makeup applicator at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Staff members walk past a giant poster of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Visitors look at Omron's robot at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor introduces P&G's sustainable packaging at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A reporter experiences Toyota Space, a cockpit solution at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Exhibitors introduce Varian's Ethos online adaptive radiotherapy system at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Visitors taste honey from Benin at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows Shiseido's sustainable packaging at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows L'Oreal's handheld intelligent makeup applicator at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Photo taken on Nov. 5, 2023 shows L'Oreal's new products at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Visitors look at a model of Linde's CVT for tractor at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

An exhibitor (L) introduces Siemens's hydrogen solutions model at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. The 6th China International Import Expo kicked off here on Sunday, with many cutting-edge technologies and new products making their debuts at the event. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

