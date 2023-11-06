We Are China

World leaders addresses opening ceremony of 6th CIIE

Xinhua) 11:27, November 06, 2023

South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses the opening ceremony of sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic addresses the opening ceremony of sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov addresses the opening ceremony of sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addresses the opening ceremony of sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz addresses the opening ceremony of sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber addresses the opening ceremony of sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), addresses the opening ceremony of sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the Hongqiao International Economic Forum in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

