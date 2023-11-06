Parallel sessions of 6th Hongqiao Int'l Economic Forum held in Shanghai

The parallel session on Regional International Organization Demonstration Area: New Platform and New Practice of Belt and Road International Cooperation of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), delivers a speech at the parallel session on Regional International Organization Demonstration Area: New Platform and New Practice of Belt and Road International Cooperation of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Zhang Jing'an, an academician of the International Eurasian Academy of Sciences, delivers a speech at the parallel session on Regional International Organization Demonstration Area: New Platform and New Practice of Belt and Road International Cooperation of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The parallel session on Revitalizing Real Economy with Financial Resources of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

The parallel session on Upgrading Pilot Free Trade Zones (FTZ) through Financial Reform and Innovation of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

The parallel session on Intelligent Technology and Future Industry Development of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The parallel session on Exploring International Digital Governance and Creating Opportunities for Digital Industry &Global Digital Industry Match-making Summit of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

The parallel session on Promoting International Cooperation and Innovation in Industrial Parks-Exploring a New Frontier of Sustainable Industrialization of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Participants attend a press conference on World Openness Report 2023 and the International Symposium on World Opening-up during the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Participants attend the press conference on World Openness Report 2023 and the International Symposium on World Opening-up during the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Tao)

Fatou Haidara, deputy to the Director General and Managing Director of the Directorate of Global Partnerships and External Relations under the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), addresses the parallel session on Promoting International Cooperation and Innovation in Industrial Parks-Exploring a New Frontier of Sustainable Industrialization of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

The parallel session on Driving Green Investment and Trade to Jointly Build Global Eco-Civilization of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

