In pics: Colorful exhibits captivate visitors at 6th China International Import Expo

Photo taken on Nov. 5 shows building bricks in the shape of Jinbao, the mascot of the China International Import Expo (CIIE), on display at the expo in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Li Meiyu)

The sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) is being held in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. A diverse array of colorful exhibits at this year's CIIE have captured significant attention, featuring items such as building bricks shaped like Jinbao, the CIIE mascot; yellow dragon fruit from Ecuador making its first appearance in the Chinese market; and an eco-friendly, butterfly-shaped art piece.

Photo taken on Nov. 5 shows a visitor examining the features of a coffee machine in the consumer goods section of the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Li Meiyu)

Photo taken on Nov. 5 depicts a snack food booth at the food and agricultural products section of the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Li Meiyu)

Photo from Nov. 5 displays alpaca plush toys in the consumer goods section of the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Li Meiyu)

Photo taken on Nov. 5 shows a concept car model demonstrating the application of low-carbon, environmentally friendly silicone at the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Li Meiyu)

Photo from Nov. 5 shows a sneaker display wall in the consumer goods section of the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Li Meiyu)

Photo taken on Nov. 5 shows yellow dragon fruit from Ecuador entering the Chinese market for the first time at the food and agricultural products section of the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Photo from Nov. 5 shows a butterfly-shaped eco-friendly art piece at the consumer goods section of the 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai. (People's Daily Online/Li Meiyu)

