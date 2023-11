Sub-forum of 6th Hongqiao International Economic Forum held in Shanghai

Xinhua) 13:18, November 07, 2023

Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), delivers a keynote speech at the sub-forum on Building Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub & Hub Conference 2023 of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

The sub-forum on Building Hongqiao International Opening-up Hub & Hub Conference 2023 of the sixth Hongqiao International Economic Forum is held in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

