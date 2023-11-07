Craftman presents carving skill at CIIE

Xinhua) 15:12, November 07, 2023

Ciro Esposito carves at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. Ciro Esposito, nearly 60 years old, was born in a carving family. He has studied the use of carving tools since 7 years old and became famous in Italian market and beyond. It is the third time Esposito has participated in the expo. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Ciro Esposito shows his shell cameo works at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. Ciro Esposito, nearly 60 years old, was born in a carving family. He has studied the use of carving tools since 7 years old and became famous in Italian market and beyond. It is the third time Esposito has participated in the expo. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

