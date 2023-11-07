Schneider Electric: CIIE an 'engagement with China' that must not be missed

People's Daily Online) 13:45, November 07, 2023

French multinational Schneider Electric sees the China International Import Expo (CIIE) as an "engagement with China" that must not be missed, said Yin Zheng, executive vice president of Schneider Electric's China & East Asia Operations.

"CIIE is a demonstration of China's high-level opening-up. It provides important opportunities for global enterprises seeking deep roots and win-win cooperation in China," Yin said in an interview with People's Daily.

Yin Zheng, executive vice president of Schneider Electric's China & East Asia Operations. (Photo courtesy of Schneider Electric)

Schneider Electric has participated in the CIIE six times since its inception, according to Yin, who said the company has continuously brought new concepts, products and services to its customers, while expanding its network of partnerships and gaining new opportunities at the expo.

"Leveraging the open platform of the CIIE, we have comprehensively showcased Schneider Electric's advanced concepts and practices in digital innovation, green and low-carbon transformation, and sustainable development, as well as our firm commitment to and fruitful results from continuous dedication to the Chinese market," said Yin.

Many customers who signed contracts with Schneider Electric at the first CIIE have continued to expand their cooperation with the company at subsequent editions, with their areas of cooperation growing constantly to encompass hardware, software, and services, according to Yin.

This year, Schneider Electric is showcasing its digital technologies, green ecosystem and carbon reduction-related capabilities in an all-round manner at the ongoing 6th CIIE.

Photo shows a scale model of a zero-carbon city displayed at the exhibition booth of Schneider Electric at the 5th China International Import Expo. (Photo courtesy of Schneider Electric)

With a focus on future industry and green energy, the company displayed its upgraded model of a zero-carbon city highlighting the subjects of innovation and ecosystem at this year's CIIE, showcasing 70 zero-carbon application scenarios in 14 industries.

"Leveraging leading technologies and our strategic ambition to stay committed to China, we will continue working with Chinese partners to accelerate digitalization and low-carbon transformation across industries, jointly promoting high-quality development," Yin said.

Since its entry into the Chinese market in 1987, Schneider Electric has steadily increased its investments across the country. So far, it has built five major research and development centers in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Xi'an, Wuxi and Shenzhen, owns 22 factories and seven logistics centers, and works with over 1,600 local suppliers in China.

Among Schneider Electric's factories and logistics centers in China, 17 are net-zero carbon factories, 15 have been recognized as "green factories" by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and 12 have achieved carbon neutrality.

