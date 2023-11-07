Interview: CIIE "ideal marketplace" to present Germany's largest port: representative

November 07, 2023

FRANKFURT, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is an ideal platform for the Port of Hamburg to expand its business in China, a senior representative associated with Germany's largest seaport has said.

"The CIIE is an ideal marketplace for us to present the Port of Hamburg and its services locally and to establish new contacts," said Inga Gurries, head of Market Development Asia at Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM) in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"China has been the most important trading partner of the Port of Hamburg for many years," she said. "It is therefore a matter of course for us to take part in this trade fair as an exhibitor."

The port of Hamburg has been present at all six expos since the first CIIE was held in 2018.

"Each year, the CIIE offers us the opportunity to hold discussions with many partners and create new partnerships," she said, adding that the leading trade fair in the Asian market therefore plays an important role for the company to expand its business.

The HHM is showcasing its excellent hinterland connections, which focus on diverse multimodal links between China and the Port of Hamburg, as well as the sustainable transport solutions and services that the port can offer, said Gurries.

She said China has been contributing to economic globalization for decades and the Port of Hamburg, the world's leading rail port and the third largest all-purpose port in Europe, is happy to be part of this development. "We are confident that the established relationships will remain in place and can even be expanded."

On behalf of the Port of Hamburg, Gurries said that economic globalization brings development and expands prosperity, and remains essential for an economic upswing. "As a port, we support a free market and social economy and thus also free global trade."

