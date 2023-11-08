Home>>
Thousand kilograms of pineapples from Benin make debut in China at 6th CIIE
(Xinhua) 11:22, November 08, 2023
A staff member from Benin (L) talks with customers at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. A thousand kilograms of pineapples from Benin made their debut in China at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)
Staff members from Benin work at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. A thousand kilograms of pineapples from Benin made their debut in China at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)
