Thousand kilograms of pineapples from Benin make debut in China at 6th CIIE

Xinhua) 11:22, November 08, 2023

A staff member from Benin (L) talks with customers at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. A thousand kilograms of pineapples from Benin made their debut in China at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)

Staff members from Benin work at the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2023. A thousand kilograms of pineapples from Benin made their debut in China at the 6th CIIE. (Xinhua/Gao Wei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)