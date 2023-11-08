CIIE brings business opportunities for Bangladeshi merchant

Xinhua) 14:20, November 08, 2023

Tahera Toma, Nurus Safa's wife, arranges products at their booth during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023. In 2018, Nurus Safa, founder of Dada Bangla Limited, participated in the expo for the first time, and his special products such as jute carpets, baskets and bags went popular at the time. During the past years, Safa's business has grown bigger and brought thousands of job opportunities to Bangladeshi families. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Tahera Toma, Nurus Safa's wife, introduces products at their booth during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023.

Nurus Safa and his wife Tahera Toma have a video call with Bangladeshi employees during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023.

Nurus Safa talks with his wife Tahera Toma at their booth during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023.

Nurus Safa talks with his wife Tahera Toma at their booth during the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 7, 2023.

